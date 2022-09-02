Rights body urges Dutch to improve migrants reception

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s top human rights body is calling on the Netherlands government to drastically improve reception conditions for asylum seekers. Hundreds of people have been left stranded in recent weeks outside the main Dutch registration center. The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said Friday conditions at the Ter Apel center have worsened, “endangering the right to health of the people involved.” Apart from the situation at Ter Apel, Mijatovic said the current crisis “warrants a reconsideration of some more general and longer term aspects of the system for asylum reception in the Netherlands.”

