PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules

GENEVA (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain must pay $10 million for breaking UEFA financial rules with seven other clubs also punished for overspending since 2018. UEFA says its club finance investigators ordered prize money from European competitions totaling $26.1 million to be withheld from the eight clubs sanctioned under Financial Fair Play rules. Those rules monitor revenue and spending of clubs that qualify to play in European competitions. A further $146.4 million in total punishments could be imposed if the clubs fail to meet financial targets in the coming years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.