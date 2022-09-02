Movie theaters to offer $3 tickets on Saturday after industry reports “incredibly strong” summer

Movie theaters throughout the U.S. will offer $3 tickets on Saturday for the first annual National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation announced.

The one-day event will be at 3,000 participating locations. National Cinema Day is meant to celebrate this "summer's record-breaking return to cinemas," Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said in a statement.

"We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet," Brennerman added.

The National Association of Theatre Owners CEO John Fithian told Yahoo Finance that cinema is making a "comeback."

"The resurgence of cinema coming out of the pandemic is alive and well," he said.

Dergarabedian says it's a critical period for the movie theater industry.

"This is an important moment for movie theaters because streaming being so prevalent and with so many options for entertainment, consumers have become much more selective on what they choose to spend their hard-earned dollars, but when presented with great movies as diverse as 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis,' consumers love going out to the movie theater," Dergarabedian told CBS News.

Although we're entering a "slower post-summer period at the box office," he said it's only temporary, as notable movies such as "Bros," "Black Adam," "Don't Worry Darling" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will likely draw viewers back to the theater later this year.

Dergarabedian said 2023 will also feature an impressive lineup, including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "John Wick 4."

"National Cinema Day will serve as a perfect reminder of the great lineup of films on the way to the multiplex in the coming weeks and months," Dergarabedian said.

On top of ticket discounts, "exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions" will be shown, according to the Cinema Foundation.

The article was written with help from CBS national.