Lufthansa flights grounded as pilots up pressure over pay

FRANKFURT (AP) — Hundreds of Lufthansa flights have been canceled as pilots stage a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany’s biggest carrier. The airline said about 800 flights were grounded Friday at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to the walkout. It said more than 100,000 passengers would be affected. The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure. Strikes are a common tactic in labor disputes in Germany, where powerful unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers. Germany has seen the highest inflation in decades this year amid a steep rise in energy prices.

