Jane Fonda announces she’s been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” Fonda wrote. “I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

This story is developing…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.