FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish soccer office

ISTANBUL (AP) — FIFA and UEFA have condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of Turkish soccer during a board meeting. Turkish media reported at least seven bullets were fired at the building in Istanbul on Thursday before the shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported. The international soccer bodies denounced “a horrific act of gun violence.” The motive for the attack was unclear. Turkey’s top soccer clubs in Istanbul also condemned the shooting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.