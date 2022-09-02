Diplomat: Myanmar gives ex-British envoy 1-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A diplomat says a court in Myanmar has sentenced a former British ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation to a year in prison for failing to register her residence. The diplomat says former envoy Vicky Bowman’s husband, a Myanmar national, was also given a one-year sentence for the same offense. The diplomat insisted on not being identified because he is not authorized to release such information. The couple were arrested on Aug. 24. The militray government said Bowman, who served as ambassador in 2002-2006, was detained for failing to inform the authorities last year of their change of address. She has since 2013 been heading the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, a consultancy which endorses human rights.

