Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies.

Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, said deputies. He also had 54 pills of what he described as fentanyl-laced pills.

Reynolds admitted to selling narcotics to both adults and minors but said he doesn’t like to sell to anyone under 17, according to deputies.