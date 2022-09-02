Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:49 AM

Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies.

Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, said deputies. He also had 54 pills of what he described as fentanyl-laced pills.

Reynolds admitted to selling narcotics to both adults and minors but said he doesn’t like to sell to anyone under 17, according to deputies.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content