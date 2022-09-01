Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in adult court. He’s accused of killing Iliana Peters as she was riding her bike home on April 24.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.