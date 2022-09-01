Texas A&M-Commerce wins first game as FCS member

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Andrew Armstrong caught three of Eric Rodriguez’s four first-half touchdown passes and Texas A&M-Commerce defeated Division II-member Lincoln University (California) 52-7 in a season opener on Thursday night.

It was the first game as a FCS member for the Lions, who will play in the Southland Conference this season.

Rodriguez and Armstrong teamed up for a 17-yard score in the first quarter before connecting for TDs covering 96 and 21 yards in the second. Rodriguez hit Jaden Proctor for a 27-yard score to give the Lions a 35-0 halftime lead. Max Epps returned an interception 39 yards for a TD in the first quarter.

Rodriguez added a fifth TD throw — to BJ Busbee — in the third quarter and finished with 269 yards on 12-of-16 passing with one interception.

Otis Weah had a 2-yard TD run for the Oaklanders.

__

