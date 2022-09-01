Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting loss restaurant

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning.

Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD.

Firefighters packed up and left after battling a fire at "Michael's on Main" that lasted almost 7 hours.

“First crew came in and smoke and flame coming out of the eves, north side of the building here,” Fire Marshall Mike DeMars said. “Eventually, it extended to the rear of the building and went through the roof of the rear above the office area. We’re working on the investigation now.”

In the end -- the restaurant was so badly damaged it had to be shut down. It was not the type of morning that the owner of the restaurant, Michael Harrison, did not want to wake up to.

“The day started off with me thinking we had a small kitchen fire, and then when I got down here and saw how bad it was about a quarter to five and watched the whole thing unfold,” Harrison said. “It's still sinking in, but the realization hits you that you’re gonna be closed awhile, and you know it’s gonna be a big job.”

The cause is also under investigation, but investigators said it started in the prep room and it was not arson.

Michael’s on Main has served people living along Capitola and Soquel for about six years.

Although most of their memorabilia were lost in the fire, Harrison looks to bounce back.

“At the end of the day, you know we’re committed to rebuilding and reopening but it looks like it will be at least a year before that happens.”