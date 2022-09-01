N. Illinois fends off E. Illinois in 34-27 win

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Rocky Lombardi threw for 192 yards to six different receivers and Northern Illinois used a balanced running attack to hold off Eastern Illinois 34-27 in a season opener. Eastern Illinois scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and threatened at game’s end. Northern Illinois’ Josh Richardson missed a 43-yard field goal with 58 seconds left, killing a chance for a 10-point lead. Eastern Illinois quarterback Jonah O’Brien then led a six-play, 39-yard drive to get the Panthers to Northern Illinois’ 44-yard line before time ran out. A sophomore, O’Brien threw for 276 yards and three scores and two interceptions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.