Local woman helps bring kindness to community on the central coast through teddy bear program

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)- Sometimes in life you just need a pick me up. A local woman is doing this through teddy bears. What started off as a hobby, has now turned into a positive movement across California and beyond.

Susan Hanson first began Teddy Bears with Heart back in 2008. Fourteen years later, it is still going strong.

"I had a bunch of beanie bears sitting in boxes and I happened to be talking to a fire captain friend of mine and he told me that he could use some so then I started calling around to see who else could and it went from there," said Hanson.

It’s not just firefighters benefiting. Its police departments, hospitals, local organizations, and places outside the state.

"All the way to Santa Cruz, Morgan Hill we give to Saint Louise out there in Gilroy just you know wherever were needed we try to get to we've gone to Los Angeles"

While most the stuffed animals go into the arms of children almost anybody can benefit from Susan’s gifts.

"It's a nonjudgmental something you can hold and hug if you’re in a bad situation, like me hugging the bear so its just something you can hold on to thats comforting"

Ever since 2008, Susan has one go to friend that has stuck by her side to make this all possible. Karen Crummey joined forces with her to make this all possible.

"There was a little article in the local pine cone and I was a teddy bear collector and I thought oh that would be something fun to do so I got a couple of my friends who also collect bears and we joined up and I've been here ever since," said Crummey.

Throughout the years over one-hundred volunteers have helped gift over 168 thousand stuffed animals to those in need. Seven hospitals throughout the central coast and 175 agencies have all been on the positive end of the program.

"The way I look at it I have a full time job and that pays my mortgage and this pays my soul. I don't have children I can't and this is my way to reach out to the children of the world and give them love"

"Everybody needs a little something to comfort them that doesn't relate to having to be medicated, or having to do things things that they maybe can’t do to get comfort so a little owl or a little bear or a little bunny make the difference"