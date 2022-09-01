Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar authorities say that a small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar. The Captain of the Gibraltar Port said Thursday the leak is “fully under control.” The Port Authority says a small amount of oil escaped the perimeter of a boom placed to contain any spill. A second barrier is planned to be deployed Thursday to prevent a further expansion of the spill. The oil is being collected by two vessels from Gibraltar Port Authority and Spanish Maritime Rescue. The environmental impact of the spill was not immediately clear. Divers sent to the ship have already sealed the source of the leak — two vents in the fuel tanks.

