“DANGER” warnings posted at Lake San Antonio after detection of harmful algae bloom

LAKE SAN ANTONIO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The water in Lake San Antonio was tested before Labor Day Weekend and toxins from algae bloom were detected in the lake, according to the California Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

"DANGER" warning signs have been posted at Lake San Antonio South Shore, and a "DANGER" level warning has been issued for the entire lake.

Surface water samples were taken from two locations on August 23, and Monterey County confirmed test results on Sept. 1. Cyanotoxins were detected that are produced by blue-green algae, said the County of Monterey County Health Department.

The Regional Water Quality Control Board advises the following:

Stay out of the water until further notice.

Do not let pets and other animals drink, go into the water, or go near the scum.

Stay away from scum and cloudy or discolored water.

Do not eat fish or shellfish from this water.

