Biden to meet South Africa leader amid differences on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House this month as the administration looks to draw African nations closer to the U.S. The announcement comes as South Africa and many of its neighbors have staked out neutral ground on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House said Thursday that Ramaphosa will meet with Biden on Sept. 16. The administration has been disappointed that South Africa and much of the continent have declined to follow the U.S. in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa last month and said the Biden administration sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners.”

By AAMER MADHANI and ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press

