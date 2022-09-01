Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say planes carrying fresh aid from the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have landed overnight at an airport near Pakistan’s capital. Officials said Friday that the two flights are part of the humanitarian air bridge established last month after floods wreaked havoc in this impoverished Islamic nation, killing 1,208 people since mid-June. It was UAE’s ninth and Uzbekistan’s first flight carrying relief goods. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had planned to travel to the UAE Saturday, but he postponed his visit because of the crisis at home. Sharif is visiting flood-hit areas to oversee rescue and relief activities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.