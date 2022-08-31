Wolverhampton adds 6-foot-7 striker Kalajdžić from Stuttgart

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton has added some much-needed depth and variety to its attack by signing Austria striker Saša Kalajdžić from German club Stuttgart. The 25-year-old Kalajdžić is 6-foot-7 (2 meters) and has scored 23 goals across the last two seasons in Bundesliga, in which he was Stuttgart’s top scorer both times. Kalajdžić will provide competition for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for form since returning at the start of last season from a fractured skull. Wolverhampton has scored just two goals in its first four games of the Premier League season. Kalajdžić signed a five-year deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($18 million).

