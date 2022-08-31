USA Hockey, women’s players reach 1-month contract extension

Members of the U.S. women’s hockey team have agreed to extend their existing contract for one month to focus on completing the world championship tournament in Denmark. Representatives for both the players and USA Hockey confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. The Americans rolled through the preliminary round with a 4-0 record and enter the playoff round as the top seed. The U.S. plays Hungary in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

