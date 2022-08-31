Saudi woman gets 45 years in prison for social media use

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a woman 45 years in prison for allegedly damaging the kingdom through social media. The decision marks the second such sentence that has drawn scrutiny of Saudi Arabia this month. An official charge sheet seen by The Associated Press and human rights groups describes her case as involving her social media use. It comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s crackdown on dissent, even as his rule has granted Saudi women the right to drive and new freedoms. Little is known Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani, who has no apparent history of activism. Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.