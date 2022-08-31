Saleh likes potential of Jets’ ‘built, not bought roster’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh looks at his New York Jets roster and is excited about what it might be able to accomplish. That sort of hope is something Jets fans have hung onto for decades. With frustration ultimately prevailing. But the coach believes changes are coming for now and the future. Saleh said Wednesday the roster is built and not bought and that should give the team a chance to grow together. General manager Joe Douglas has put together a roster that appears will be at least competitive. He says this year’s Jets are a more talented team than they’ve been.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.