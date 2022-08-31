Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in court in Fulton County, complying with a subpoena the district attorney had issued to him. They declined to comment on the questions or testimony. Eastman was a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.

