Crews battling Route Fire burning near Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KION-TV)- Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic.

The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 250 acres.

No structures were immediately threatened by the three-alarm blaze, though Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place.

Around 4 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates residents and those south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road.

Two firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of minor heat-related injuries.

A SigAlert was issued, and the 5 Freeway was shut down in both directions at Parker Road.

Angeles National Forest firefighters are assisting L.A. County Fire Department crews.

Helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft were dispatched to the scene to help douse the flames.