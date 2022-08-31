Corn and soybean yields hit hard in Kentucky as weather conditions impact farmers

By Jane Kim and Justin Jones

HICKORY, Kentucky (WPSD) — Heat and lack of rain are impacting crops throughout the country. While Kentucky farmers say they’re struggling this season, it’s not as bad as previous droughts.

“Something you can’t do anything about,” said Danny Hart, a farmer in Hickory, Kentucky.

For Hart, the success of his crop yields is out of his hands.

He’s been a farmer for about 50 years, and while this year hasn’t been as bad as others, the lack of rain and the excessive heat aren’t helping his corn and soybean yields.

“Anytime it gets over 90 degrees, corn pretty much quits, and when you have 90-degree weather and hot, you say 100-degree weather, you ain’t got much chance,” said Hart.

He said farming is a bit of a gamble. There’s not much you can control.

Hart said weather conditions are uncertain, and he’s also worried about high fuel prices.

But, compared to the drought of 2012, he’s doing a lot better.

The weather’s impact on crops is a focus for the McCracken County Extension Office.

“Prolonged period of no rain and hot weather, and that is a recipe for bad things, for lack of a better way to say it right, for crop failure during those crucial times,” said Samantha Anderson, the county extension agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Leaders are hoping for the best for farmers as the summer wraps up.

“Successful harvest, a hassle-free harvest, too, and high yields; of course, we are limited by the weather conditions and just natural conditions,” said Anderson.

Local 6 also spoke with the folks at J&K Farms in Benton, Kentucky. They say soybeans look OK for this year’s yield, but rain for the corn came too late.

Corn yields are estimated at 147 bushels per acre, which is down 45 bushels from last year. Soybean yields are estimated at 54 bushels per acre, which is down 2 bushels from one year. That’s according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

