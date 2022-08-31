2 earthquakes hit eastern Greek island; no damage, injuries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two earthquakes with magnitude 5.3 and 4.7 have rocked the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos but no injuries or damage were reported. The larger quake struck at 1:10 p.m., some 14 minutes after the first. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said both had their epicenters in the sea 22 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Samos. In 2020, a stronger quake struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two high school students on the island and at least 75 people in Turkey. Greece lies in a highly seismically active area. Earthquakes are common in Greece, but deaths and severe damage are not.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.