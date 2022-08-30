Woman follows suspect vehicle while calling 911 after being shot in the neck at intersection

By Steve King

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A 44-year-old woman is in critical condition after a road rage incident ended in a shooting.

Detectives said people in tw0 separate vehicles got into a verbal altercation before 8:30 a.m. near N. Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The confrontation continued as the two vehicles drove to a red light near the Palm Beach Outlets mall, when someone in a red 2016 Nissan ultima shot at the other car, hitting the 44-year-old woman in the neck.

The victim followed the other vehicle northbound on Interstate 95, calling 911 and providing information about the suspect vehicle to police. Other people who saw the shooting called 911 as well.

“She was critically wounded but was able to maintain following the suspect vehicle and along with others, provide information that led our detectives to that suspect vehicle,” said Mike Jachles, public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

She then pulled over in Martin County where she was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center. She underwent surgery and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, according to police.

The vehicle was later spotted in Greenacres, leading to a traffic stop in Palm Beach Gardens Sunday afternoon through a multi-agency effort and surveillance throughout the day.

Detectives said the three people in that car are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Police said evidence was recovered, but they did not elaborate on what that evidence is. They said no one has been arrested at this time as the investigation continues.

“Our detectives are going to leave no stone unturned. They are going to establish probable cause and they are going to hold the person or persons responsible for the shooting accountable,” said Jachles.

The West Palm Beach police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them at 561-822-1900 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

