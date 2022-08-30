UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief is warning that failure to resolve Libya’s pollical crisis and hold delayed elections poses a growing threat in the country. Rosemary DiCarlo pointed to violent clashes Saturday that killed at least 42 people and injured 159 others according to Libyan authorities. She told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that the clashes between armed groups supporting rival claimants to be prime minister involved the indiscriminate use of medium and heavy weapons and also displaced 50 families, significantly damaged five health facilities, and affected two detention centers for migrants and refugees, involving a total of 560 people.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.