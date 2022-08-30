Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s and triple digits over the next week on some parts of the Central Coast. Many are wondering how they will beat the heat?

San Benito County won't be setting up cooling centers yet, but the county is keeping a close eye on the temperatures.

Tuesday saw a warming trend begin. Some kids were enjoying their time at a splash pad in Hollister.

"We come to the park pretty often," said Maria Rodriguez. "I definitely do enjoy the water parks they do have here."

Maria Rodriguez and her daughter spent some time on the splash pads, which are a good way for families to beat the heat.

It's not just the whale pad people can enjoy on a hot summer day. There's also the splash pad at McCarthy Park.

Remember, don't spend too much time outdoors when the weather is hot. That's because it's hottest between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., also don't forget to drink plenty of water.

Another resident of Hollister, Jose Mejia, had another concern about the hot weather. Some days are too hot to bring his daughter to the park to cool off.

"Sometimes it's a little too hot to come out here," said Jose Mejia, a resident of Hollister. "Recently, we bought a pool for the backyard, so we stay playing in the pool at the house."

The Gilroy Gardens is another way to get a reprieve from the heat, and it has more options for kids.

"We used to go to Great America and stay at the pool over there," said Mejia. "I'm going to try and take my kids there as much as possible before they close, and we'll probably get passes."

KION also reached out to Monterey County representatives to see if the southern parts of the county will be setting up cooling centers.

We are waiting for answers because, by this weekend, Hollister is expected to see triple digits along with southern Monterey County.

The National Weather Service also advises people to check the elderly and homeless population because they are one of the most vulnerable.