Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana. In the Michigan city of Monroe, police say a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm. In Bentonville, Arkansas, authorities say an 11-year-old boy died after he was swept into a storm drain during heavy rainfall Monday. The storms were widespread in Michigan and Indiana.

