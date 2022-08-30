Serbia populist leader Vucic says pride ban will be enforced

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist leader says a government decision to cancel the holding next month of a pan-European LGBTQ event will be enforced despite criticism and organizers’ pledge that they will gather anyway. President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian government have cited violence threats from right-wing extremists, a crisis with Kosovo and economic problems facing the country amid Russia’s war in Ukraine as the reasons why they cannot handle the Sept. 12-18 events. Organizers say they are yet to receive a formal ban and will appeal it at Serbia’s courts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.