Racers preparing for Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Racers and organizers are getting ready to host the finale of the NTT IndyCar series!

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race will determine the champion of the 2022 season. Practices have already started for some of the racers to get acquainted with the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track.

One of the notorious turns on the course, "the corkscrew," is something some seasoned drivers know all too well.

"You know to see it, and to see the corkscrew itself, and you know you're dropping like three stories or something pretty crazy," said five-time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon. "In the car, it doesn't feel that dramatic, but when you go and watch it, which I've done many of times, you're like, 'wow, that's pretty impressive.'

Dixon and others will hit the racetrack for the official race on September 11th.