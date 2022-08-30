Priest: Beloved San Juan Bautista mission cat Sula reincarnated as a white chicken

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sula, the Mission cat for San Juan Bautista, recently passed last week to the shock and sadness of many.

A post was shared about mass service on Saturday where a seeming miracle occurred in the church:

"At this morning's Masses, Fr. Paul, who also celebrated yesterday's vigil Mass, related that a white chicken sauntered into the church, marched down the center aisle, and proceeded to the altar just like Sula used to. Father commented that he wondered if Sula had been reincarnated!

Sula was a part of the church for 15 years of her life.

"Sula died with her boots on, as they say, still working as God's ambassador and furry comforter to the parishioners of Old Mission San Juan Bautista.," said Sula's Facebook page. "After fighting multiple types of cancer for most of her 15 years, she has earned a pain-free and joy-filled existence on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge."

The mission is located at 406 2nd Street.