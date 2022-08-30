PGA Tour season over; Saudi-funded LIV Golf returns to stage

The PGA Tour season is over and now Saudi-funded LIV Golf returns to the stage. That’s where to find the only players ranked inside the top 50 in the world. With a fresh batch of players, the LIV Golf Invitational goes to the International Golf Club west of Boston. It’s the fourth event of the inaugural season. The LPGA Tour is in Ohio for the first of two weeks with eight of the top 10 players in the women’s world ranking. The next batch of PGA Tour players will be decided in Indiana at the last of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

By The Associated Press

