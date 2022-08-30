Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has signed a three-year contract extension with the club that runs through the 2026-27 season. The 54-year-old Sullivan’s 297 regular-season wins in Pittsburgh are a franchise record. Sullivan is 44-38 in the playoffs, including Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017. Sullivan says the team’s success during his tenure is a testament to the character of the people and players in the organization.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.