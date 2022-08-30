Nashville doctor’s recovery from addiction is what propels him to help others

By Ashlyn Nichols

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Dr. Steve Loyd’s mission in life is simple– to help others.

Loyd approaches those struggling with addiction in a kind, empathetic way.

“I’ve gotten to know them, I’ve gotten to know their stories. I see their hurt, their shame, and the fact they keep it inside the walls of their own house and suffering and that motivates me because we’ve got to put a stop to that and reach people no matter where you are.”

Many people have been talking about the Hulu series, “Dopesick”. In fact, it is loosely based on Loyd’s life.

“Dopesick” tells the narrative of a young doctor who believes the hype about a drug rep about the benefits of oxycontin and prescribes them to his patients… and then becomes addicted himself.

Dr. Loyd says he truly cares about others and wants every person to recover.

“When I wake up every morning, my mission is to help as many people in their recovery as possible, that’s it. No matter where you’re from… I don’t care if you’re from Yale or jail, it doesn’t matter.”

“There’s one mom in particular here in Mobile that I’ve never been able to get out of my mind. Every time I see her, and I see the look on her face, she lost her daughter, it motivates me. And because we have things that we can do- if we get outside of our own stereotypes and our own stigmas, that we can reach these young folks who are hurting.”

Dr. Loyd, along with the author of “Dopesick”, Beth Macey, will be at the Mobile Saenger Theater tomorrow, August 31st at 6:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, not just for those fighting addiction.

Local organizations will be present with resources on fighting addiction and finding recovery.

