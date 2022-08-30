Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout

By KCTV Staff

LANSING, Kansas (KCTV) — The Lansing School District (USD 469) announced Tuesday afternoon all of its schools are on a lockout.

The school stated an inmate was reported missing at the Lansing Correctional Facility after the prison reported an emergency headcount.

More about the missing inmate

The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”

“This walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum secure compound,” the KDOC said. The walkaway is being investigated.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who weighs 180 pounds. He has blond hair or a shaved head, and hazel eyes. Stroede has tattoos on his arms, torso and legs.

He was serving a 111-month (9.25-year) sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. He has seven prior convictions, dating back to 1999.

6 p.m. update: Inmate has been spotted recently

Lansing police have received reports of two possible sightings in or around Woody’s Gas Station at 4H and Main.

The first possible sighting happened at 9:30 a.m. The second possible sighting happened at about 1:14 p.m.

The person was described as wearing a navy blue Dickies style uniform, a blond wig, and a green or yellow construction vest.

More about the school lockout

The school lockout took effect as a precautionary measure. According to the school district, a “lockout means all buildings will remain locked and no one will be allowed to enter or exit until we are given the all clear by LCF.”

The school district held dismissal as regularly scheduled but with additional staff outside.

