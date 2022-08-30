Gaza aid worker sentenced to 12 years over terror charges

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced a Gaza aid worker to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty earlier this year of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which independent probes found no evidence of wrongdoing. Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director for the international Christian charity World Vision, was arrested in 2016 and accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. The trial, and his prolonged detention, have further strained relations between Israel and humanitarian organizations that provide aid to Palestinians. The sentence is likely to continue to affect those ties.

