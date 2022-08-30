‘Dead’ 3-year-old wakes up at her own funeral

MEXICO (KION-TV)- A family in Mexico had to bury their daughter for a second time after she woke up at her first funeral and later died at the hospital.

The family of Camila Paralta was holding a funeral for their 3-year-old daughter when they realized she was still alive inside the casket when the coffin was fogged up at the top.

The family rushed her to a hospital, but she died for the second time in two days.

Camila had reportedly gone to the doctor initially with stomach pains, vomiting, and fever. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration. Her mom was ordered out of the room as they treated her.

A doctor came out and announced that Camila had passed. The funeral was held the next day.

That's when they discovered the little girl was still alive.

The family plans to sue the first hospital.

"What I really want is for justice to be done. I don't have a grudge against the doctors to reach an extreme. I just ask that the doctors, nurses, and directors be changed so that it doesn't happen again," Mary Jane Peralta said in an interview.

The family now has two death certificates. The original cites dehydration, and the second cites brain swelling.