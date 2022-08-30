California kids may soon be required to attend kindergarten

By Alexa Mae Asperin

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV) - Children in California may soon be required by law to attend kindergarten.

State Bill 70 is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk and would require California schoolchildren to complete a kindergarten year before entering the first grade. This would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

Currently, children who are at least five years old have the option to attend kindergarten but are not mandated to attend school until they turn six.

SB-70 would add California to more than a dozen states requiring kindergarten.

The bill explains that other early education programs, such as transitional kindergarten, which serves 4-year-olds, do not count toward the requirement. Students can choose to attend public or private kindergarten.

"Research has shown that kindergarten is an essential part of a student's development, and now, more than ever, this critical early instruction is necessary in order to narrow opportunity gaps that were exacerbated by COVID-19," said Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Board President Kelly Gonez. "Mandating a full year of kindergarten ensures students receive high-quality academic, social, and developmentally-appropriate learning experiences, as well as serves as an important tool in reducing chronic absenteeism. That is why Los Angeles Unified is proud to be a sponsor of SB 70."

According to the National Education Association, kindergarteners who miss 10% or more days of school have lower academic performance when reaching the first grade. Experts predict that low-income, K-12 Latino students will scholastically fall as much as nine months— a full academic year— behind non-Hispanic White and higher-income students from classes missed in spring 2020 alone.

"As a public school teacher for 17 years, I have witnessed the detrimental impact on young students who miss out on fundamental early education," said Sen. Rubio. "The voluntary participation in kindergarten leaves students unprepared for the educational environment they will encounter in elementary school. The pandemic has exacerbated this reality."