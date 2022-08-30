‘Arms race’: NIL compensation now a potent recruiting weapon

The NCAA instituted a policy last summer allowing athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness. The idea was that it would give established players a chance to profit off their fame but wouldn’t be used as a recruiting weapon. That’s not how it’s worked out. The NCAA emphasizes that rules remain in effect to avoid pay-for-play situations or improper inducements. But there’s nothing stopping colleges from pointing out to recruits how much their athletes on campus have made through NIL compensation deals. It has now become common.

