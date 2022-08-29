World Cup kits: From Mexican roots to Japanese traditions

MADRID (AP) — It’s becoming easier to picture the look of the World Cup in three months after Adidas and Puma released more national team kits for the tournament in Qatar. México will bring its indigenous roots to the field. Germany will be inspired by its first game more than 100 years ago. Japan will feature its origami traditions. Argentina will promote gender equality. Puma saw some criticism on social media after releasing similar designs for the away kits of its national teams.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.