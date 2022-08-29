Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

By WDJT Staff

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend.

WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27.

“The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.

WAOW did not report her cause of death. They did share if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available.

