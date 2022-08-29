UC Davis investigates hate incident after anti-Semitic banner hung on overpass

By KPIX Staff

DAVIS, California (KPIX) — Officials at the University of California, Davis are investigating after a banner containing racist and anti-Semitic statements was displayed on an overpass over the weekend.

According to a campus statement, four white men wearing black clothing and masks displayed the banner over the Highway 113 bicycle overpass on Sunday. A similar incident reportedly also took place the previous weekend.

University police said the action was a hate incident of concern to the campus community.

“We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here,” said chancellor Gary May. “White supremacy, hate and intimidation have no place here.”

In a separate statement, Davis Mayor Lucas Frerichs said he was disturbed to see the photos of the banners hung from the overpass.

“Hate has no place in Davis, and a common denominator to Holocaust deniers is Anti-Semitism. As Mayor, I stand in support w/our Jewish community in Davis, UCD & beyond,” Frerichs said.

No further details about the incidents were immediately available.

May also urged the community to reach out to campus resources for support, including Student Health and Counseling Service, the Academic and Staff Assistance Program and the Ombuds Office.

