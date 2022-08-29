Madagascar police fire on mob attacking station; 11 killed

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar police say that at least 11 people were killed when police opened fire on a mob demanding that officials turn over to them four suspects held for allegedly kidnapping a child with albinism and killing the mother. A crowd of about 300 to 400 angry residents gathered at the police station in Ikongo district in southeastern Madagascar demanding the release of the four suspects so the crowd could deal with them. Police refused and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. When the mob kept advancing on the station, police opened fire. Gen. Andry Rakotondrazaka, commander of the national gendarmerie, said the gendarmes tried to avoid a violent confrontation and to prevent the crowd from invading the barracks.

