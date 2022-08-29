Local shoppers upset with Walmart bag policy

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Retail theft is a growing problem in New Mexico, so local businesses are taking matters into their own hands by increasing security measures.

A local Walmart in New Mexico has implemented a bag policy that informs customers bags, backpacks, suitcases and containers whose dimensions exceed 12” x 12” x 8” are no longer permitted inside the store.

However, a New Mexico resident said the treatment she received from Walmart on Wednesday was unjust.

“It angered me being treated like that,” said Jonie Fischer. “It made me feel like I was being accused of stealing and I have my own money and have my own house.”

Fischer said she stopped by to purchase clothing for cold weather when things went downhill within minutes of arrival.

“I got to the door, and I was met by an employee greeter and they’re standing there with this ruler that was square, and they’re measuring this way and that way, and they measured my purse and says, ‘you can’t come in here, your purse is too big,’” she said.

Walmart management at the store location told KOAT they’re unable to speak on the reason for the policy.

“I called corporate Walmart for complaints, and they said it’s not their policy for any of their Walmart stores,” Fisher said.

Calls were made to Walmart’s corporate for response on Wednesday, but we haven’t heard back.

