Israelis shot and wounded after entering West Bank city

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says several Israelis were wounded overnight after they entered the Palestinian West Bank city of Nablus and came under fire. The Israelis appeared to be headed to a flashpoint shrine in the city, where visits are usually coordinated by the military under tight security precautions. After they came under fire, the military said Tuesday troops entered the city, which is under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority, to evacuate the Israelis. Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried in the shrine. Muslims say a sheikh is buried there. The army escorts Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.

