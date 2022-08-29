Fisher names King starting QB for No. 6 Texas A&M in opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Haynes King will start for the sixth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in their opener against Sam Houston State on Saturday. Coach Jimbo Fisher announced that King had won the job after vying with Max Johnson and Conner Weigman during camp. King won the job last year and threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Texas A&M’s season-opening 41-10 win over Kent State. But he broke his right leg in the first quarter of the team’s second game against Colorado and missed the remainder of the season.

