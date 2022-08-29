Cat adoption comes with free home

By Greta Serrin

Click here for updates on this story

OLIVEHURST, California (KCRA) — Do you want to adopt two cats for the pretty penny of $285,000? What about if those two cats come with a free house? Yes, you read that right.

Spencer and Gin are two cats in Yuba County that are up for adoption with the purchase of a home in Olivehurst, the FieldHaven Feline Center said on social media this week.

“We were recently willed this cozy two-bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Olivehurst after a kind, cat-loving woman passed away,” the nonprofit organization said. “They come with the house and expect food, water, and a bit of love.”

The two cats are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, FieldHaven reassured people. They also love company and sunbathing on the back porch.

“This is a trend we’re trying to get going with real estate. If you’ve got cats then put them in the real estate contract,” Jen Paul with FieldHaven Feline Center said on Sunday. “People are really open to it.”

The two-bedroom house is located on Olivehurst Avenue.

FieldHaven said proceeds of the home would benefit their nonprofit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.