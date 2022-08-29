Bodies of 7 migrants found off Spain’s southeastern coast

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat. The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain. Police believe the seven were of north African origin. Police are investigating if they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive aboard. Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat each year. Many die in the attempt.

