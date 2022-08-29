Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, just over two months before the November election. The White House and local labor union leaders Monday said that Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and also go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade. The White House says Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.” Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate.

